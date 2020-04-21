Look: Louis Vuitton Workout Equipment

Louis Vuitton just rolled out a bunch of new workout equipment that features their famous "LV" monogram logo all over.

We're talking...

A set of six-pound dumbbells for $2,720 . . .

A $670 jump rope . . .

A $2,720 volleyball . . .

And a $2,280 ping pong set.

You can order all of them online right now.

