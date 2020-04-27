Look: Land Artist's "Thank You"

Check out how one land artist said "Thank You" to the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

April 27, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Thank You

(Twitter.com)

A "land artist" named Stan Herd paid tribute to frontline workers by mowing a design into a field in Kansas.  So from the air, it looks like flowers in a vase with the words "Thank You" written on it.

