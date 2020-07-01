Look: "Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe" Face Coverings

Wear a mask and help out the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback stay safe!

July 1, 2020
Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The CDC has recommended everyone wear masks in public to protect against the coronavirus, and some cities and states have made it a requirement. Not everyone is all-in on wearing face coverings, so one company is giving Kansas City residents extra motivation to mask up.

A company called Raygun is selling masks that say, "Help keep Patrick Mahomes safe: Wear a mask."

