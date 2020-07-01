Look: "Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe" Face Coverings
Wear a mask and help out the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback stay safe!
July 1, 2020
The CDC has recommended everyone wear masks in public to protect against the coronavirus, and some cities and states have made it a requirement. Not everyone is all-in on wearing face coverings, so one company is giving Kansas City residents extra motivation to mask up.
A company called Raygun is selling masks that say, "Help keep Patrick Mahomes safe: Wear a mask."
KC, remember how happy you were after the Super Bowl?— RAYGUN (@RAYGUNshirts) June 22, 2020
well, now imagine if Mahomes got Covid & with diminished lung capacity couldn't repeat.
masks aren't just for YOU, they're for Mahomes, too! do your part.
new #raygun mask online, in KC tomorrow: https://t.co/nEvabsxHdI pic.twitter.com/SpkkCaOCH0