Look: Kanye West Is Running For President

Is Kanye really running for PRESIDENT?

July 6, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Kanye West

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Remember at the 2015 "VMAs", when KANYE WEST announced that he would run for president in 2020?  Well, on Saturday, he "announced" that he's in.

#2020VISION

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Kanye West
is
running
President
for
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim