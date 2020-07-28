Look: Identical Twins Share Boyfriend And More

The "World's Most Identical Twins" share a boyfriend and want him to get them both pregnant at the same time??!!

34-year-old Anna and Lucy DeCinque of Perth, Australia are identical twins . . . in fact, they were named the "world's most identical twins" at a festival.  And they REALLY take that seriously.

They refuse to be more than a few feet apart, dress alike, share a job, have the same plastic surgery, eat exactly the same number of calories, exercise the same amount of time, and even use the toilet at the same time.

And . . . they share the same boyfriend.  He's a 39-year-old guy named Ben Byrne, and they say he, quote, "understands our bond."

So now . . . they want him to get them both PREGNANT at the same time.

They're not totally sure how that's going to be possible, and they're thinking it might require IVF . . . but that's the plan.  Quote, "We want to experience pregnancy together." 

