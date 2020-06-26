Look: Essential LGBTQ Movies

Continue to celebrate Pride Month with some ESSENTIAL LGBTQ movies.

June 26, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Pride Month

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

For Pride Month, "Rolling Stone" released a list of 50 Essential LGBTQ Movies. 

Here are some of the better known films, in alphabetical order:

1.  "Angels In America",  2003

2.  "Bound",  1996

3.  "Boys Don't Cry",  1999

4.  "Brokeback Mountain",  2005

5.  "Call Me By Your Name",  2017

6.  "Hedwig and the Angry Inch",  2001

7.  "Moonlight",  2016

8.  "My Own Private Idaho",  1991

9.  "Pink Flamingos",  1972

10.  "The Times of Harvey Milk",  1984

Tags: 
Y98
look
essential
LGBTQ
movies
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Wake Up
Pride
month