Look: Essential LGBTQ Movies
Continue to celebrate Pride Month with some ESSENTIAL LGBTQ movies.
June 26, 2020
For Pride Month, "Rolling Stone" released a list of 50 Essential LGBTQ Movies.
Here are some of the better known films, in alphabetical order:
1. "Angels In America", 2003
2. "Bound", 1996
3. "Boys Don't Cry", 1999
4. "Brokeback Mountain", 2005
5. "Call Me By Your Name", 2017
6. "Hedwig and the Angry Inch", 2001
7. "Moonlight", 2016
8. "My Own Private Idaho", 1991
9. "Pink Flamingos", 1972
10. "The Times of Harvey Milk", 1984
From coming-out dramas to cult comedies, experimental documentaries to studio blockbusters — our Pride month list of 50 essential LGBTQ movies — Rolling Stone, June 25, 2020