Look: Essential LGBTQ Movies

For Pride Month, "Rolling Stone" released a list of 50 Essential LGBTQ Movies.

Here are some of the better known films, in alphabetical order:

1. "Angels In America", 2003

2. "Bound", 1996

3. "Boys Don't Cry", 1999

4. "Brokeback Mountain", 2005

5. "Call Me By Your Name", 2017

6. "Hedwig and the Angry Inch", 2001

7. "Moonlight", 2016

8. "My Own Private Idaho", 1991

9. "Pink Flamingos", 1972

10. "The Times of Harvey Milk", 1984