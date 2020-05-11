Look: Comedian Jerry Stiller Passes Away At 92

Ben Stiller tweeted out this morning the sad news that his dad, Jerry Stiller, who we know best from "Seinfeld" and "King of Queens", passed away early this morning at 92.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020