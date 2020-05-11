Look: Comedian Jerry Stiller Passes Away At 92

Comedian, actor, and Ben Stiller's dad, Jerry Stiller passed away earlier this morning.

May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller

(Photo by Brian Zak/Sipa Press)

Ben Stiller tweeted out this morning the sad news that his dad, Jerry Stiller, who we know best from "Seinfeld" and "King of Queens", passed away early this morning at 92. 

