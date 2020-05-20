Look: Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Signature Believed to Be Forged On Will

Two handwriting experts claim that the signatures on the will and power of attorney of CAROLE BASKIN's missing husband Don Lewis were forged. Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002, and Carole inherited his millions.

