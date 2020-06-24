Look: Botched Painting Restoration

When amateurs try to restore traditional masterpieces, things often go wrong. The latest viral art goof comes from Valencia, Spain, where a private art collector had a copy of a painting of the Virgin Mary by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo cleaned to disastrous results.

