Look: Botched Painting Restoration

Check out the TERRIBLE job someone did trying to restore a classic painting in Spain.

June 24, 2020
When amateurs try to restore traditional masterpieces, things often go wrong. The latest viral art goof comes from Valencia, Spain, where a private art collector had a copy of a painting of the Virgin Mary by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo cleaned to disastrous results.

