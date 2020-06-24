Look: Botched Painting Restoration
Check out the TERRIBLE job someone did trying to restore a classic painting in Spain.
When amateurs try to restore traditional masterpieces, things often go wrong. The latest viral art goof comes from Valencia, Spain, where a private art collector had a copy of a painting of the Virgin Mary by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo cleaned to disastrous results.
Even after two attempts, the private restorer had trouble fixing this Murillo (left). https://t.co/7vCcMpw64T pic.twitter.com/imiGXad0o1— James Gurney (@GurneyJourney) June 23, 2020