Look: 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss Used To Model Halloween Costumes

Did you know that "Bachelorette" contestant Dale Moss used to model Halloween costumes for Party City??!!

October 26, 2020
"Bachelorette" contestant Dale Moss had some tricks up his sleeve before becoming a contestant on the show.  Someone found pics recently of Dale who was modeling costumes for Party City Halloween.  The costumes are, well, interesting. Check out Dale in a taco get, a jacked Superman and an adult centurion.

Click Here to see the pictures and more.

