Look: Amazing Duck Brand Duct Tape Dress

Duck Brand duct tape has a $10,000 scholarship contest each year that challenges kids to make prom dresses and tuxedos out of duct tape. Now a girl's amazing coronavirus-themed dress is going viral. It took 394 hours and 41 rolls of tape to make it. They haven't announced the winner yet, but she's got a good chance.

Hi everyone! I have not used social media since middle school but I would like to announce that I have entered a duct tape dress into the Stuck at Prom 2020 scholarship contest hosted by @theduckbrand. The finalists for the dress category will be announced on June 19th and community voting will start June 29th (let's hope I make it into the finals!). The artwork I created is based on the coronavirus pandemic. I will be explaining what everything means in detail later on. That being said, I'll be switching this account from my personal account to an account showcasing my dress! (I never used my personal account anyway--) Thank you to those who have already given me tons of support on Facebook! It is much appreciated! ❤