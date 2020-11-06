Look: '2020 Scent' Candle Lets You Experience The Smells Of This Year
I'm not sure WHY anyone would want to relive the past eight months, but if you do, here's something to help get you there.
There's a new candle called "The 2020 Scent" that takes you through the four big smells of this year: Banana bread, hand sanitizer, wood from home improvement projects, and "Tiger King". That last smell is mostly cheap aftershave. If you're interested, the candles are $20 online.
--LIMITED EDITION-- The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Scent! To mark what has been an unusual year, we're introducing our limited edition '2020 Scent'. With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year. Featuring subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitiser, DIY and wood musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020's TV icon - Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' would use to attract his next mate. Buy to pre-order, candles will be shipped from Monday 2 November 2020. All materials used are vegan friendly, with kerasoy wax and recycled paper labels. Link in bio, or www.flamingcrap.com! -- #basicbitch #fuckthetories #fuckboris #the2020scent #scentedcandle #funnycandle #quirkycandle #flamingcrap #joeexotic #carolbaskin #tigerking #bananabread #handsanitiser #diy #lockdown #coronavirus #preorder #xmasgifts #xmasgiftideas #xmasgiftguide #candles #yankeecandle