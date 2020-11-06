Look: '2020 Scent' Candle Lets You Experience The Smells Of This Year

There's a new candle called "The 2020 Scent" that takes you through the four big smells of this year: Banana bread, hand sanitizer, wood from home improvement projects, and "Tiger King". That last smell is mostly cheap aftershave. If you're interested, the candles are $20 online.



--LIMITED EDITION-- The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Scent! To mark what has been an unusual year, we're introducing our limited edition '2020 Scent'. With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year. Featuring subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitiser, DIY and wood musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020's TV icon - Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' would use to attract his next mate. Buy to pre-order, candles will be shipped from Monday 2 November 2020. All materials used are vegan friendly, with kerasoy wax and recycled paper labels. Link in bio, or www.flamingcrap.com! -- #basicbitch #fuckthetories #fuckboris #the2020scent #scentedcandle #funnycandle #quirkycandle #flamingcrap #joeexotic #carolbaskin #tigerking #bananabread #handsanitiser #diy #lockdown #coronavirus #preorder #xmasgifts #xmasgiftideas #xmasgiftguide #candles #yankeecandle