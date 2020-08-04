Little Things That We Look Forward To Each Day

A new survey asked people to name the top "little things" they look forward to each day. Here's the Top 10...

1. Watching TV at night.

2. Going to sleep.

3. Eating dinner.

4. Getting into bed with fresh sheets.

5. Sitting down and having some peace and quiet.

6. Putting your feet up after a long day. The survey found the average person doesn't "switch off" and truly relax until around 8:00 P.M.

7. Going for a walk.

8. Coffee.

9. A new episode of a good TV show.

10. Lounging outside.

A few more that just missed the Top 10 were taking a shower . . . eating breakfast . . . and eating lunch. 22% also said that listening to the RADIO is one of the top things they look forward to each day.

Click Here to see more.