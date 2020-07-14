Little Things That Can Lift Your Spirits

What's something small that can really make your day? Researchers gave people a huge list of options, and asked them to rank each one. Here are the top ten...

1. A bright blue sky on a sunny day.

2. Seeing a beautiful landscape.

3. Kittens and puppies.

4. Sitting in your house or apartment right after you've cleaned it.

5. Going out for a nice dinner.

6. Receiving a compliment.

7. Someone smiling at you.

8. Booking a vacation.

9. Cuddling or hanging out with a loved one.

10. Thinking back on fond memories.

A few more that just missed the top ten were finding money in your pocket . . . random acts of kindness . . . seeing an old friend . . . and hearing a great song come on the radio.

