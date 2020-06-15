Little Things That Boost Our Confidence

It's amazing how easily our self-esteem can get a boost, and how quickly we can come crashing back to Earth.

A survey of 2,000 people looked at the top appearance-based things that can boost your confidence, and the top things that can crush it.

The top five things that give us a confidence boost are...

1. Clear skin.

2. Losing a little weight.

3. Newly washed hair that doesn't feel greasy.

4. Having well-rested eyes.

5. Having a tan.

The top five things that CRUSH our confidence are . . .

1. Putting on weight.

2. Dark circles under your eyes.

3. Dry skin.

4. Acne.

5. Noticing new wrinkles.

