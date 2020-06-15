Little Things That Boost Our Confidence
What little things BOOST your confidence?
June 15, 2020
It's amazing how easily our self-esteem can get a boost, and how quickly we can come crashing back to Earth.
A survey of 2,000 people looked at the top appearance-based things that can boost your confidence, and the top things that can crush it.
The top five things that give us a confidence boost are...
1. Clear skin.
2. Losing a little weight.
3. Newly washed hair that doesn't feel greasy.
4. Having well-rested eyes.
5. Having a tan.
The top five things that CRUSH our confidence are . . .
1. Putting on weight.
2. Dark circles under your eyes.
3. Dry skin.
4. Acne.
5. Noticing new wrinkles.
