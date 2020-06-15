Little Things That Boost Our Confidence

What little things BOOST your confidence?

June 15, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
(Photo by Jennifer Corbett via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It's amazing how easily our self-esteem can get a boost, and how quickly we can come crashing back to Earth. 

A survey of 2,000 people looked at the top appearance-based things that can boost your confidence, and the top things that can crush it.

The top five things that give us a confidence boost are...

1.  Clear skin.

2.  Losing a little weight.

3.  Newly washed hair that doesn't feel greasy.

4.  Having well-rested eyes.

5.  Having a tan.

The top five things that CRUSH our confidence are . . .

1.  Putting on weight.

2.  Dark circles under your eyes.

3.  Dry skin.

4.  Acne.

5.  Noticing new wrinkles. 

that