Listen: Who On The Show Would Do What Quarantine Trend?
Find out "Who On The Show" might do WHAT this week.
April 16, 2020
Categories:
Alex Rich from our sales department is BACK with another round of "Who On The Show?". Take a listen below...
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Apr
Virtual Bar Crawl YOUR HOUSE!
21 Apr
John O'Leary Live Inspired Speaker Series Your House!
08 May
POSTPONED-John O'Leary at UMSL Touhill Performing Arts Center
09 May
Girls on the Run 5K -Spring 2020 Soldiers Memorial
25 May
POSTPONED: Kesha &The High Road Tour Saint Louis Music Park