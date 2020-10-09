Listen: The Wake Up's Weekly 'Wecap' for October 5 - October 9

We have started a NEW feature on our show called "The Wake Up's Weekly 'Wecap'". It's a little audio recap of some of the things that you may have missed this week. Today's 'wecap' includes everything from an update on the cook-off between Jen's mom and her son Finn to an interview with Australian children's author (and Tim's good friend) Andy Lee to a fall-filled "Who On The Show". Enjoy!