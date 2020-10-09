Listen: The Wake Up's Weekly 'Wecap' for October 5 - October 9

Here are just some of the things that happened THIS WEEK on The Wake Up with Jen and Tim.

October 9, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
We have started a NEW feature on our show called "The Wake Up's Weekly 'Wecap'".  It's a little audio recap of some of the things that you may have missed this week. Today's 'wecap' includes everything from an update on the cook-off between Jen's mom and her son Finn to an interview with Australian children's author (and Tim's good friend) Andy Lee to a fall-filled "Who On The Show".  Enjoy!

 

