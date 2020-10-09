Listen: The Wake Up Weekap for October 5 - October 9

We have started a NEW feature on our show called "The Wake Up Weekap". It's a little audio recap of the BEST things that you may have missed this week. Today's WEEKAP includes everything from an update on the cook-off between Jen's mom and her son Finn to an interview with Australian children's author (and Tim's good friend) Andy Lee to a LEGENDARY "Bona Fied Or Bogus" about Brian Austin Green to a fall-filled "Who On The Show" to a "Name That Halloween Candy" THROWDOWN between Lance and Kevin on the "Schmig Schmackdown". Enjoy!