Listen: The Wake Up Weekap for October 26 - 30

Welcome back to our weekly "Wake Up Weekap"! This week week Tim actually found a GOOD reason to keep his bobblehead collection, we did a taste test of Dunkin' Donuts NEW ghost pepper donut, had some very funny "Missed Connections", learned about Jen's friend being on "The Price Is Right", found out the best person to help with VOTING on "Who On The Show", tested Halloween theme song knowledge, and MORE!