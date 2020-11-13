Listen: The Wake Up Weekap For November 9 - 13

This week on The Wake up with Jen and Tim Lance had some rather intresting "Missed Connections", Tim found some happiness with sone NEW jeans, broke down our thoughts on the toys that got into The Toy Hall of Fame, celebrated National Pickle Day with a special "Bona Fide Or Bogus", discovered why you shouldn't toss kids over a gate to go to school, let you now how The Wake Up could celebrate Thanksgiving with "Who On The Show" and so much more!