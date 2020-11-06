Listen: The Wake Up Weekap For November 2 - 6

A lot again happened this week on "The Wake Up with Jen and Tim"... Tim shared stories from his BIG Halloween, Jen got stung by a wasp, we introduced a jingle for Election Day with the help of Tim's fiance, talked about the time we each met our significant other's parents, found out "Who on the Show" is enjoy the most high-risk activities, learned some interesting facts about our favorite TV theme songs, discoverd some local ties to the band Glass Tiger, and so much more!