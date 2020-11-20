Listen: The Wake Up Weekap For November 16 - 20

This week on The Wake Up with Jen and Tim... We let Jen know about Gluten-Free Oreos, heard about Tim's "one man comedy show" for his fiance Emma, shared how Kevin's daughter Kennedy is now "more famous" than her dad, heard about how things have really changed as more and more of you work from home, celebrated several important days in "Bona Fide Or Bogus", enjoyed some "Missed Connections", and so much MORE!