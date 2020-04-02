Listen: The Best Songs To Relieve Coronavirus Stress

COVID-19 is impacting virtually EVERYONE, and naturally, there's a fair amount of anxiety and uncertainty. So to help, neuroscientists in the U.K. have put out a list of songs that can supposedly reduce stress levels up to 65%.

Here are 10 they came up with. Not all of them are recognizable, mainstream songs, but since this is scientifically based, it's worth a shot...

1. "Weightless", Marconi Union

2. "Electra", Airstream

3. "Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)", DJ Shah

4. "Watermark", Enya

5. "Strawberry Swing", Coldplay

6. "Please Don't Go", Barcelona

7. "Pure Shores", All Saints

8. "Someone Like You", Adele

9. "Canzonetta Sull'aria", Mozart

10. "We Can Fly", Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

