Listen: Rock And Metal Cover Songs That Are Better Than The Original

Here are 12 examples, according to Loudwire.com, of ROCK and METAL COVERS that they say are better than the original songs...

1. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" by Judas Priest. Originally by Fleetwood Mac.

2. "Whiskey in the Jar" by Metallica. Originally by Thin Lizzy.

3. "All Along the Watchtower" by Jimi Hendrix. Originally by Bob Dylan.

4. "Dazed and Confused" by Led Zeppelin. Originally by Jake Holmes.

5. "California Sun" by the Ramones. Originally by the Rivieras.

6. "I Fought the Law" by the Clash. Originally by the Bobby Fuller Four.

7. "Higher Ground", the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Originally by Stevie Wonder.

8. "Renegades of Funk" by Rage Against the Machine. Originally by Afrika Bambaataa.

9. "Cum on Feel the Noize" by Quiet Riot. Originally by Slade.

10. "Summer Breeze" by Type O Negative. Originally by Seals & Crofts.

11. "I Love Rock and Roll" by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Originally by Arrow.

12. "Blinded by the Light" by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Originally by Bruce Springsteen.

And on this topic, check out Billy Joe Armstrong and his brother playing Chuck Berry's CLASSIC "Johnny B. Goode" when they were kids...