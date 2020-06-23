Listen: Rick Astley Sings The Foo Fighters' "Everlong"
It would appear that the Foo Fighters just got RICK-ROLLED!
June 23, 2020
Categories:
Rick Astley is covering the Foo Fighters? Bring it on!
