Listen: Occupational Therapist Cindy McFarland's Home Schooling Tips

The Wake Up with Jen & Tim talked with an occupational therapist about some of the best tips for helping your kids stay motivated with their school work at home during quarantine.

April 27, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
(Photo by Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

As we continue in quarantine, how do you keep your kids motivated to finish their school work?  Well, Miriam Learning Center's Occupational therapist Cindy McFarland joined the Wake Up to offer suggestions on helping your kids stay on task as they learn from home.

Click Here to find out more about Miriam Learning Center.

