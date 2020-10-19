Listen: Disney 'Wear A Mask' Parody Song

Check out a viral parody song about wearing a mask set to Disney's "Be Our Guest".

October 19, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Disney Mask

(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This COVID-19 "Wear a Mask" parody blew up over the weekend.  It's a takeoff on the song "Be Our Guest" from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast".  Enjoy!

Lyrics by Noah Lindquist Performed by Noah Lindquist and Ashley Young @singerinkansas Enjoy! #covid_19 #covid #corona #mask #maskup #wearamask #disney #beautyandthebeast #beourguest #lumiere #mrspotts #bidenharris2020

A post shared by Noah Lindquist (@noah.lindquist) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
listen
Disney
Beauty and the Beast
Be Our Guest
pardoy
Wear A Mask
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Song
Jen
Tim