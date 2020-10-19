Listen: Disney 'Wear A Mask' Parody Song
Check out a viral parody song about wearing a mask set to Disney's "Be Our Guest".
October 19, 2020
This COVID-19 "Wear a Mask" parody blew up over the weekend. It's a takeoff on the song "Be Our Guest" from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". Enjoy!
Lyrics by Noah Lindquist Performed by Noah Lindquist and Ashley Young