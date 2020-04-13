Listen: "Bona Fide Or Bogus": The Apollo 13 Crisis

On Mondays and Thursdays we play "Bona Fide or Bogus". See if the facts listed below are TRUE (Bona Fide) or FALSE (Bogus). It's the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 crisis. So that's the topic...

1. "Houston, we have a problem" is a misquote, The real quote was "Houston, WE'VE HAD a problem."

BONA FIDE: Kevin Bacon's character Jack Swigert said it first. Then Mission Control asked them to say again. And Jim Lovell repeated, "Houston, we've had a problem."

2. The movie was based on a book written by Jim Lovell.

BONA FIDE: It was originally called "Lost Moon", but he changed it to "Apollo 13" after Ron Howard bought the rights. The movie started shooting before the book even came out.

3. They were less than halfway to the Moon when the explosion happened.

BOGUS. They were almost there. It's 240,000 miles to the Moon, and they were 210,000 miles in when the oxygen tank exploded.

4. From liftoff to splashdown, the entire mission lasted less than three days.

BOGUS. The entire mission lasted 5 days, 22 hours, 54 minutes, and 41 seconds.

5. The next mission to the moon launched less than a year later.

BONA FIDE: Apollo 14 launched ten months later, and landed on the Moon on February 5th, 1971. We also went back three more times after that, during Apollo 15, 16, and 17.