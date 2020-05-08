Listen: "Bona Fide Or Bogus" For National "Have A Coke" Day

Each year on May 8th, millions of people across the country celebrate National "Have a Coke" Day. In1886, Dr. John Pemberton came up with the secret formula for Coca-Cola syrup, while cooking over a fire in his backyard. At first he combined it with straight water, but a drugstore clerk used carbonated water, and that's how Coke was born. 38 MILLION GALLONS ARE NOW CONSUMED DAILY, and "Coke" is the most understood word in the world!

Listen below to see if you can guess what facts about Coke are "Bona Fide Or Bogus".