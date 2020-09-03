Labor Day Home Sales

Labor Day is THIS weekend, and here's a list of some home SALES that you can't miss...

Top Home Deals

Wayfair—Save up to 70% across all categories, including rugs, living room seating, office furniture, and much more. You can check out the top deals from the sale here.

AllModern—Not only is the flash deals site offering major discounts across all categories, but you can also score an extra 15% off clearance items.

Joss & Main—Use code TAKE15 to score 15% off Labor Day clearance items, including rugs, sofas, desks, and more.

Macy’s—The retailer is offering 25%-60% off across all categories, plus an extra 20% off select products with code WKND. We rounded up the best deals from the sale here.

Walmart—Score major deals on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses, and much more.

Dyson—There are tons of vacuums on sale for Labor Day, as well as air purifiers, hair care, and lighting.

Bed Bath & Beyond—You can get up to 50% off thousands of products, including kitchen appliances, bedding, bath, rugs, and more.

Home Depot—The home improvement store has major deals on appliances, storage solutions, furniture, and more.

Amazon—Score up to 50% off on home, tech, and more. Top deals include up to 15% off select rugs, 15% or more off furniture, and up to 15% off Amazon home brands.

eBay—Take 25% off 25 top brands (including Dyson!) with code PARTYFOR25.

The Container Store—Save up to 25% off on closet essentials, including custom closet systems and shelving.

Nordstrom—The Anniversary Sale may be over, but there are still plenty of great bedding, bath, and decor items in the retailer’s sale section.

Bloomingdale’s—Take an extra 50% off select clearance and 30%–60% off full price items.

Furniture Deals

West Elm—The Buy More, Save More Event is on, with 15% off orders of $150 or more; 20% off orders of $500 or more; 25% off orders of $1,000 or more; and 30% off orders of $3,500 or more with code SAVEMORE.

Pottery Barn—West Elm’s sister store is having a Buy More, Save More Event of its own, with 10% off $100 or more; 15% off $250 or more; 20% off $500 or more; and 25% off $1,500 or more with code SAVEMORE.

Overstock—Score up to 70% off thousands of items, plus get free shipping on everything.

World Market—Save up to 40% off furniture, plus get an extra 10% off curbside pick-up orders.

Apt2B—Enjoy 15% off sitewide, plus 20% off orders over $2,499 or 25% off orders over $3,999.

Inside Weather—Save 10% off $300+ with code SUMMER10; 15% off $900+ with code SUMMER15; or 20% off $1,500+ with code SUMMER20.

Floyd—Take $150 off the Sofa; $100 off the Bed; $125 off the Mattress; $50 off the Tables & Coffee Table; and $75 off the Shelves with code LDW2020.

Burrow—Enjoy 10% off everything under $1,799; $200 off $1,800; $250 off $2,200; $300 off $2,600; $400 off $3,000; or $500 off $4,000 with code LDW.

Allform—Take 20% off a custom sofa with code LDS20 (and read our review of Allform’s sofa here).

The Inside—Enjoy 15% off purchases under $199 with code SAVEMORE15 or 20% off purchases over $199 with code SAVEMORE20.

Design Within Reach—Save 15% off select items plus get free shipping during the Small Upgrades Sale.

Industry West—Enjoy 25% off sitewide (plus 35% off select items!) with code LABORDAY.

Ballard Designs—Save up to 25% off everything sitewide.

Horne—Take 15% off Normann Copenhagen upholstery until Sept. 28.

Interior Define—Enjoy 15% off sitewide through Sept. 8 (and check out what to shop from the sale here!).

Ashley Furniture—Take an extra 10% off with code LDAY10.

Houzz—Save up to 80% off on home furnishings, including outdoor, bath, furniture, rugs, and lighting.

Branch—Save up to 25% off the Work From Home collection and get free delivery.

Outer—Use code LABORDAY400 for $400 off all sofa configurations.

Bedding & Bath Deals

Riley Home—This is the final weekend to enjoy 20% off all linen bedding with code SUMMERLINEN20, plus you can get an extra 10% off already reduced items in the Last Chance section with code LASTCHANCE10.

Buffy—Take $20 off orders over $100 with code SEEYASUMMER20.

Kassatex—Use code REFRESH25 to save 25% off orders over $150.

Allswell—Score 20% off bedding and bath, plus 15% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, with code PERFECTROOM.

The Company Store—Get ready for fall and take 10% off solid comforters; 15% off flannel bedding; and 20% off blankets and throws.

SOL Organics—Use code SUMMER to save 25% off all bedding.

Primary Goods—Save 25% off everything with code WERK.

Brooklyn Bedding—Take 50% off all sheets and 25% off everything else with code LABORDAY25.

LUXOME—Save 25% off sitewide plus get free shipping.

The Laundress—Enjoy 20% off the Denim Duo with code LOVEDENIM.

Kitchen Deals

Williams Sonoma—Enjoy an extra 20% off all clearance with code EXTRA.

Equal Parts—Save 20% on your order of $150+ with code ROAST20.

Milo—Save 20% on cookware sets with code SAVE20.

Field Company—Save on a new cast iron skillet and score free accessories.

Sardel—Take 25% off when you pre-order the Full Set.

Zwilling/Staub—Enjoy major savings on Staub’s iconic cast iron cookware and ceramic bakeware during the Staub Cookware Event, and check out our top picks here.

Le Creuset—Take up to 50% off the cookware brand’s cult favorite Dutch oven, cast iron and stainless steel cookware sets, dinnerware, and bakeware. Plus, get a free salt and pepper mill set on all orders over $300 with code FLAVOR.

KitchenAid—Save up to $600 on major appliances like wall ovens, cooktops, microwaves, and refrigerators.

Rug & Decor Deals

Rugs USA—Score up to 75% off area rugs, runners, and more.

Boutique Rugs—Save 60% off everything with code LABOR60, and check out what we’re shopping from the sale here.

Rugs.com—Enjoy up to an extra 80% off plus get free shipping and free returns.

Lulu and Georgia—Take 25% off $3,000+ with code LABORDAY25; 20% off $1,500 with code LABORDAY20; and 15% off everything else with code LABORDAY15.

One Kings Lane—Enjoy 20% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off with code OKLTAKE10.

abc Carpet & Home—Take 20% off $100+; 25% off $500+; or 30% off $1,500+ with code LABORDAY.

Jonathan Adler—Enjoy an extra 20% off everything with code SUNSET20.

The Perfect Rug—Save 10% on new arrivals with code NEW10.

H&M—Take 25% off one item of your choice with code 2H75Y4.

Areaware—Score 20% off everything with code SUMMER20.

HAY—Take 15% off HAY classics, including lighting, office accessories, and more.

Favor—Save 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

Uncommon Goods—The unique gifts and decor retailer is offering deals on tons of great products.

Society6—Enjoy 30% off everything sitewide, including wall art, decor, and more.

Saatchi Art—Take 10% off Originals over $1,000 with code ANNIVERSARY10 and 15% off Originials over $2,500 with code ANNIVERSARY15.

West & Willow—Save up to 40% on a custom pet portrait through Sept. 7.

Rejuvenation—Buy more, save more with 25% off orders over $1,500 and 20% off everything else.

Lumens—Save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, and more, plus get a free string light gift with qualifying purchase.

YLighting—Score up to 40% off sitewide.

Terrain—Enjoy an additional 25% off sale items with code DOGDAYS25.

The Bouqs—Take $15 off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

Plants.com—Enjoy up to 20% off plants in the Summer Sale Collection.

Homesick—Save 15% off a new candle with code SUNSET; plus get 20% off orders worth $100+; 25% off orders worth $500+; or 30% off orders worth $1500+ with code LABORDAY.

SmithHönig—Enjoy 20% off outdoor pillows with code LATESUMMER20.

ban.do—Take an additional 25% off sale items with code EXTRAEXTRA.

Molekule—Need an air purifier? Save $50 on the Molekule Air Mini; $60 on the Molekule Air Mini+; and $100 off the Molekule Air.

REI—The outdoor retailer is offering tons of deals, including discounts on gear, gifts, and clothing, through Sept. 7.

Big Blanket Co.—Take $25 off $100; $60 off $200; or $100 off $300.

CanvasPop—Take 55% off sitewide with code LABORDAY55.

Graham & Brown—Enjoy up to 30% off wallpaper and more sitewide.

St. Frank—Take 15% off with code HOMEBODY through Sept. 15.

