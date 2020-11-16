Internet Celebrity Death Hoaxes

There's a list of 48 celebrities who have been the "victims" of death hoaxes and conspiracies. Here are some highlights...

1. Drake . . . He was just the victim of a viral death hoax over the weekend.

2. Paul McCartney . . . There's a conspiracy that he died in 1966, and ever since then, he's been portrayed by a look-alike and sound-alike.

3. Alice Cooper . . . A mock obituary was circulating back in 1973.

4. Bob Hope . . . In 1998, his death was announced five years early, when a pre-written obituary was accidentally published by the Associated Press.

5. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake . . . As a joke, a couple of radio DJs claimed they died in a car accident 20 years ago, when they were dating.

6. Avril Lavigne . . . Rumors began circulating in April of 2003 that she killed herself after her grandfather's death.

7. Will Ferrell . . . A fake press release in 2006 claimed that he was killed in a paragliding accident in California when he lost control and crashed into trees.

8. Nick Jonas . . . There have been a few: One report said he died of cardiac arrest due to complications from his diabetes, while another said his heart stopped after a lap dance in a Dallas strip club.

9. Taylor Swift . . . She's been "killed" several times. In 2009, she was said to have been in a fatal car accident and then, months later, she "died" from an allergic reaction to sleeping pills.

10. Russell Crowe . . . He jokingly responded to a death hoax 10 years ago by Tweeting, quote, "Unable to answer Tweets. Fell off a mountain in Austria, all over red rover. Don't know how I got there, but the media are never wrong. G'Bye."

11. Jackie Chan . . . His people responded to one in 2011 by posting this note, quote, "Jackie is alive and well. He did not suffer a heart attack and die, as was reported on many social networking sites and in online news reports."

12. Eddie Murphy . . . There were "reports" that he died in a snowboarding accident back in 2012.

13. Adam Sandler . . . The Internet claimed he committed suicide in 2017.

