How We Want Work To Change As We Return To The Office
How do you want your work to CHANGE as you return to the office after quarantine?
May 5, 2020
A new survey asked workers what they'd like to see changed once they're going to the office again. And here are the top five...
1. Allowing more frequent working from home.
2. Better cleaning.
3. Fewer in-person meetings.
4. Staggered work schedules.
5. Requiring employees to wear masks.
The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people are going to stop shaking hands so much.
