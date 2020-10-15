How To Deal With 'Election Anxiety'

Almost 7 in 10 Americans say this year's election is already a big source of STRESS. And we've still got over two weeks to go.

So here are three quick tips from a therapist on how to help manage those feelings, no matter who you're voting for...

1. Limit your social media time. Facebook will be loaded with political posts for the next two weeks. So if you feel yourself getting angry or overwhelmed, log off. And it's also okay to skip a day. The same goes for how much cable news you let yourself watch.

2. Agree to disagree. Especially if you're arguing in person, or with someone you live with. At some point, you just have to move on. Just remember that everyone's allowed to have an opinion.

3. Take time each day for more calming activities. Like going on walks or reading a book. Talking or thinking about politics isn't a very relaxing activity. For most people, it's the opposite. So make sure you balance things out.

Click Here to see more.