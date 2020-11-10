Hobbies We Picked Up In 2020

Have you taken on any new hobbies while stuck inside this year? A third of Americans say they have, and 94% think it's improved their mental health. Here are the top hobbies we've added in 2020...

1. Cooking or baking. 63% who've taken up a new hobby say that's one of them.

2. Reading.

3. Video games.

4. Doing things with old photos. Like framing or organizing them into albums.

5. Playing board games.

6. Meditation.

7. Painting or drawing.

8. Creating personalized cards.

9. Hiking.

10. Sewing or knitting.

Click Here to see more.