Gucci's Grass-Stained Overalls Will Cost You $1,400

September 22, 2020
Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400, and the overalls come with grass stains. 

Yes, they're pre-stained.  But they aren't even stained with actual grass!  Gucci is just using a special treatment to make it look that way. 

 

