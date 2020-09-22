Gucci's Grass-Stained Overalls Will Cost You $1,400
Would you pay $1,400 GRASS-STAINED OVERALLS??!!
Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400, and the overalls come with grass stains.
Yes, they're pre-stained. But they aren't even stained with actual grass! Gucci is just using a special treatment to make it look that way.
Gucci sells a pair of $1,200 jeans and $1,400 overalls that come with grass stains. pic.twitter.com/6JZYyHxC5m— UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 21, 2020