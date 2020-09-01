"Glued To Your Phone" Disorders

It seems everyone is glued to their phones these days, constantly scrolling social media and refreshing their email. However, if you find yourself feeling anxious when your phone dies or when you head out of the house without your phone, you may have what some experts are referring to as "nomophobia." Nomophobia, short for "no-mobile-phone phobia," is not recognized as a formal diagnosis yet, but researchers have been examining how common it is among young people. And one recent study is looking at the concerning link between nomophobia and other psychological disorders.

These are the nine disorders associated with nomophobia, according to the study.

1. Somatization, reflects the discomfort resulting from the perception of somatic functioning

2. Obsession-Compulsion, symptoms identified with the clinical disorder of the same name

3. Interpersonal Sensitivity, feelings of personal inadequacy, inferiority, particularly in comparison with other people, self-deprecation, hesitation, discomfort, and shyness, during social interactions are the usual manifestations of this dimension

4. Depression, typical symptoms of clinical manifestations of depression

5. Anxiety, represents symptoms such as nervousness, tension, somatic generalized anxiety, and panic attacks

6. Hostility, includes thoughts, emotions, and behaviors indicative of the negative affective state of anger

7. Phobic Anxiety, focuses on the most disruptive manifestations of phobic behavior

8. Paranoid Ideation, represents paranoid behavior as a disturbing mode of cognitive functioning

9. Psychoticism, covers indicators of isolation and schizoid lifestyle and primary symptoms of schizophrenia

Click Here to see more.