Get Paid $13,000 To Lose Your "Quarantine Weight"

The fitness website called Total Shape just announced they're going to pay people to lose the weight they gained during quarantine. And they're paying A LOT... 13,000 in fact.

They're going to pick four people to try a different diet and keep track of their progress on social media.

Those people will get $8,000 each, and then they can get a $5,000 bonus if they hit different milestones.

If you're interested, you can apply on their website, but you just have to have a BMI over 30.

