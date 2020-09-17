Get Paid $13,000 To Lose Your "Quarantine Weight"

September 17, 2020
The fitness website called Total Shape just announced they're going to pay people to lose the weight they gained during quarantine.  And they're paying A LOT...  13,000 in fact.

They're going to pick four people to try a different diet and keep track of their progress on social media.

Those people will get $8,000 each, and then they can get a $5,000 bonus if they hit different milestones.

If you're interested, you can apply on their website, but you just have to have a BMI over 30. 

