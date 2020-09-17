Get Paid $13,000 To Lose Your "Quarantine Weight"
A website is offering people $13,000 to lose their QUARANTINE WEIGHT!
The fitness website called Total Shape just announced they're going to pay people to lose the weight they gained during quarantine. And they're paying A LOT... 13,000 in fact.
They're going to pick four people to try a different diet and keep track of their progress on social media.
Those people will get $8,000 each, and then they can get a $5,000 bonus if they hit different milestones.
If you're interested, you can apply on their website, but you just have to have a BMI over 30.
