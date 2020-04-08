Funny Bits To Make You Laugh During Quarantine

We can all use a good laugh right about now. So "USA Today" put together a list of 50 funny bits to lift your spirits. And they separated them into several categories. Here are some highlights...

Songs:

1. Dana Carvey's "Choppin' Broccoli" from "Saturday Night Live".

2. "Amish Paradise" by Weird Al Yankovic.

3. "Music Everywhere" by Jake Gyllenhaal . . . from "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch".

Dance Videos:

1. Jack Black on Tik Tok.

2. Tom Holland's "Singin' in the Rain / Umbrella" from "Lip Sync Battle".

3. FATBOY SLIM's "Weapon of Choice", featuring CHRISTOPHER WALKEN.

Skits:

1. "Van Down by the River" from "Saturday Night Live".

2. "Long-Haired Businessman Video Conference" with WILL FERRELL and WILL FORTE.

3. "SNL's" "New Paint" sketch.

Impressions:

1. "Mom Stuck Inside" by Alyssa Limperis.

2. Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber on "SNL".

Movie Moments:

1. The flower shop scene from "The Room" . . . one of the absolute WORST movies ever made.

2. The news team brawl from "Anchorman 2".

3. Derek confronts his father in "Zoolander".

TV Scenes:

1. Michael Scott's movie "Threat Level Midnight" from "The Office".

2. When Monica finds out where Phoebe's chocolate cookie recipe really came from on "Friends".

3. CHRIS and ANDREW CUOMO sniping at each other on CNN.

Standup Bits:

1. "Salt and Pepper Diner" by John Mulaney.

2. "Baby Cobra / Hard Knock Wife" by Ali Wong.

3. "Amazon Prime Is Too Slow" by Ronny Chieng.

Other Things on the Internet:

1. "Bodega Cats".

2. Kristen Wiig appears on the "Tonight Show" as Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones".

