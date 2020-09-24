Would You Rather Swim In Jell-O Or Pudding? Fun 'Would-You-Rather' Questions For Your Kids

Here are a few Would-You-Rather questions for every age group...

Toddlers and Preschoolers

Would you rather hug your teddy bear or your mom?

Would you rather swim like a fish or fly like a bird?

Would you rather be good at coloring or singing?

Would you rather eat donuts or candy?

Would you rather have blue hair or pink hair?

Would you rather play in the rain or in the snow?

Would you rather have butterfly wings or rhinoceros feet?

Would you rather splash in puddles or play on a playground?

Would you rather have a pet turtle or a pet fish?

Would you rather go to Disneyland or go to Seaworld?

Kindergartners

Would you rather it always be Christmas or always be Halloween?

Would you rather eat an onion or a lemon?

Would you rather be able to fly or be invisible?

Would you rather take a trip or stay home?

Would you rather be the size of an ant or a giant?

Would you rather swim in Jell-o or pudding?

Would you rather own a big dog or a little dog?

Would you rather have short legs or long arms?

Would you rather wear your pants backwards or your shirt upside down?

Would you rather bake cookies or cupcakes?

Older Kids

Would you rather lick a trashcan or a bathroom floor?

Would you rather be able to do a flip in the air or fly?

Would you rather live in a house in the forest or by the ocean?

Would you rather be covered in ants or worms?

Would you rather read books or write stories?

Would you rather live in a mansion or on a farm?

Would you rather wear shoes one size too big or small?

Would you rather be able to eat as much as you want or get as much sleep as you want?

Would you rather go back in time one year or forward in time one year?

Would you rather be fast like Sonic or swing from webs like Spiderman?

Teens and Tweens

Would you rather design a computer game or a TV show?

Would you rather be a master at origami or magic?

Would you rather drive your own car or have your own apartment?

Would you rather be older or younger?

Would you rather be rich or happy?

Would you rather shovel snow for an hour or rake leaves for an hour?

Would you rather design a haunted house or visit a haunted house?

Would you rather be a player or a coach?

Would you rather have amazing hearing or sight?

Would you rather live the rest of your life with no phone or no tv?

