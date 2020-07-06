Experts Rank Activities Based On Their Coronavirus Risk

A group of infectious disease experts ranked a bunch of activities by how risky they are. They looked at four key factors: Is it in an enclosed space? How long do you interact with other people? Are there crowds? And is there "forceful exhalation," meaning things like yelling or singing...

1. Low risk: Staying home . . . walking, running, or biking . . . having a socially distanced picnic . . . and picking up takeout, or getting groceries.

2. Low to medium risk: Grocery shopping . . . retail shopping . . . and playing "distanced" sports outside, like tennis or golf.

3. Medium risk: Outdoor restaurants . . . museums . . . taking a taxi or Uber . . . a doctor or dentist appointment . . . and visiting an E.R.

4. Medium to high risk: Exercising at a gym . . . working in an office . . . indoor restaurants and coffee shops . . . and getting your hair or nails done.

5. High risk: Indoor parties . . . contact sports . . . bars and nightclubs . . . public transportation . . . airplanes . . . concerts . . . religious services . . . movie theaters . . . and live sporting events.

