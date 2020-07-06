Experts Rank Activities Based On Their Coronavirus Risk

How risky was the stuff you did over Fourth of July weekend?

July 6, 2020
A group of infectious disease experts ranked a bunch of activities by how risky they are.  They looked at four key factors:  Is it in an enclosed space?  How long do you interact with other people?  Are there crowds?  And is there "forceful exhalation," meaning things like yelling or singing...

1.  Low risk:  Staying home . . . walking, running, or biking . . . having a socially distanced picnic . . . and picking up takeout, or getting groceries.

2.  Low to medium risk:  Grocery shopping . . . retail shopping . . . and playing "distanced" sports outside, like tennis or golf.

3.  Medium risk:  Outdoor restaurants . . . museums . . . taking a taxi or Uber . . . a doctor or dentist appointment . . . and visiting an E.R.

4.  Medium to high risk:  Exercising at a gym . . . working in an office . . . indoor restaurants and coffee shops . . . and getting your hair or nails done.

5.  High risk:  Indoor parties . . . contact sports . . . bars and nightclubs . . . public transportation . . . airplanes . . . concerts . . . religious services . . . movie theaters . . . and live sporting events. 

