Everything Coming to Netflix In September
Here's what's coming to NETFLIX next month...
September is almost here and Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows that will be debuting on the streaming service in just a few weeks!
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special
La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film
True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India *Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ *Netflix Documentary
Freaks: You’re One of Us *Netflix Film
September 3
Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre *Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed *Netflix Film
Young Wallander *Netflix Original
September 4
Away *Netflix Original
I’m Thinking of Ending Things *Netflix Film
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 *Netflix Original
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher *Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth *Netflix Original
Waiting for ‘Superman’
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 *Netflix Family
September 9
Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give *Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit *Netflix Original
La Línea: Shadow of Narco *Netflix Documentary
Mignonnes/Cuties *Netflix Film
The Social Dilemma *Netflix Documentary
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen *Netflix Film
The Gift: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles *Netflix Anime
Julie and the Phantoms *Netflix Family
September 11
The Duchess *Netflix Original
Family Business: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United *Netflix Family
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 *Netflix Family
Se busca papá/Dad Wanted *Netflix Film
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice *Netflix Documentary
Izzy’s Koala World *Netflix Family
Michael McIntyre: Showman *Netflix Comedy Special
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs: Season 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 *Netflix Original
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Challenger: The Final Flight *Netflix Documentary
The Devil All the Time *Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 9 *Netflix Original
The Paramedic *Netflix Film
Signs: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Sing On! *Netflix Original
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma *Netflix Anime
The Last Word *Netflix Original
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown *Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous *Netflix Family
Ratched *Netflix Original
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha *Netflix Documentary
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 *Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook *Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express *Netflix Family
September 23
Enola Holmes *Netflix Film
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime *Netflix Documentary
Country-Ish *Netflix Original
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files *Netflix Original
Sneakerheads *Netflix Original
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained *Netflix Original
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia *Netflix Comedy Special
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door *Netflix Documentary
Wentworth: Season 8
Click Here to see more.