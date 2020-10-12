Dollar General Launches 'Popshelf' For Higher-End Shoppers

Dollar General is opening new stores targeting "higher-end" shoppers.

October 12, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Dollar General

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Dollar General just announced they're opening a new line of stores called Popshelf, which will be targeted at "higher-end" shoppers.  The stores will sell stuff for around $5.

The first two are opening in the Nashville, Tennessee area soon, and they're going to open another 30 around the country by the end of next year. 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Dollar General
launches
Popshelf
for higher-end
buyers
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim