Dollar General Launches 'Popshelf' For Higher-End Shoppers
Dollar General is opening new stores targeting "higher-end" shoppers.
October 12, 2020
Dollar General just announced they're opening a new line of stores called Popshelf, which will be targeted at "higher-end" shoppers. The stores will sell stuff for around $5.
The first two are opening in the Nashville, Tennessee area soon, and they're going to open another 30 around the country by the end of next year.
Dollar General aims at higher-end shoppers with new $5 or less 'popshelf' stores https://t.co/VrJ1l7fpZK— Enquirer (@Enquirer) October 9, 2020