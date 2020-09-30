Doing Something Legal That Feels Illegal
What's something LEGAL that feels ILLEGAL when you're doing it?
What's something that's perfectly legal, but FEELS illegal while you're doing it?
Here are the best answers we've seen on a recent Reddit thread...
1. Taking too many napkins from a restaurant, so you can use them as tissues later.
2. Trying to break into your own home when you're locked out.
3. Using a gas station bathroom without buying anything.
4. Opening a drink or snack at the store before you've paid for it.
5. When you're at a store and realize there's something in your pocket that they also sell there.
6. (This one's mostly for the guys): Adjusting your underwear when you're out in public.
7. Reading a book at a bookstore for a while, and then putting it back on the shelf.
8. That moment when you go through a metal detector, and have an irrational fear that there's a gun in your pocket you forgot about.
9. Ripping one or two bananas off a bunch at the grocery store, because you don't want that many.
10. Turning the light on in your car while you're driving at night.
