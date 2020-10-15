Do You Live In A Haunted House?

Is your house HAUNTED?

October 15, 2020
According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% of people say they're living in a house that's haunted.  And more than half of them knew it before they moved in.  Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted...

1.  Strange noises, 44%.

2.  Strange shadows, 38%.

3.  Hot and cold spots, 37%.

4.  The "feel" of certain rooms, 38%.

5.  Strange pet behavior, 30%.

6.  Items moving, 29%.

7.  The feeling of being touched, 29%.

8.  Levitating objects, 17%.

The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn't want to live in a haunted house, but about one-third would if the price was right. 

