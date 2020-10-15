Do You Live In A Haunted House?
October 15, 2020
According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% of people say they're living in a house that's haunted. And more than half of them knew it before they moved in. Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted...
1. Strange noises, 44%.
2. Strange shadows, 38%.
3. Hot and cold spots, 37%.
4. The "feel" of certain rooms, 38%.
5. Strange pet behavior, 30%.
6. Items moving, 29%.
7. The feeling of being touched, 29%.
8. Levitating objects, 17%.
The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn't want to live in a haunted house, but about one-third would if the price was right.
