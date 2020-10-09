'Did I Leave The Door Unlocked?' And Other Top Worries When We Leave The House
What do you WORRY about after leaving your house?
October 9, 2020
Someone polled people to find the top things we worry we FORGOT to do after leaving the house.
Here are the top ten things we stress about...
1. "Did I leave the door unlocked?"
2. "Did I leave a window open?"
3. "Did I leave something plugged in?"
4. "Did I leave the iron on?"
5. "Did I turn the oven off?"
6. "Did I turn the burner on the stove off the whole way?"
7. "Did I leave the sink on?"
8. "Is my hair curler or straightener still on?"
9. "Did I leave something valuable sitting out?" Because a burglar might see it through a window and break in.
10. "Did I leave the gate open?"
Click Here to see more.