Dating Trends for 2021

2020 has been a transformative year for dating around the world. The pandemic and subsequent lack of socializing have forced more singles than ever to embrace dating apps and foster relationships online; while climate catastrophes have led many to wanting a partner who shares their world views.

Drawing on recent data from their well-known matching questions, OKCupid is predicting the biggest dating trends of 2021 from 450 million answers from around the world, and interestingly political and social values at the forefront.

2021's biggest dating trends include...

- Advo-dating

Protests took place globally, attended by many who had never participated in a demonstration before, and more than 310,000 people on OKCupid consider themselves activists.

- Inner-party dating

In an increasingly polarized world, 60 percent of OKCupid daters said they prefer their date to share their political views, while 60 percent also said they flat out couldn't date someone whose political views were the opposite of theirs.

- Thunberging

Climate change is a major existential risk facing humanity, with its effects felt around the world, and this dating trend in relation to teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

- Slow dating and prioritizing romance

84 percent think it’s important to have an emotional connection before a physical one.

- Speed-rooming

The pandemic accelerated couples shacking up as 1 million said they didn’t like living alone.

- Selfie-love

30 percent reported going on at least one virtual date while quarantining leading to a shift towards singles paying closer attention to their dating profile pictures.

- Borderless love

1.5 million people are now open to a long-distance relationship. 15 percent more likely to connect with users of a different religion.

- Wilder-dating

59 percent said the recent pandemic has made them more motivated towards future adventures, with outdoor dates proving a popular option for socially distanced meet-ups.

