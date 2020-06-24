Dates We Think We Can Still Pull Off While Social Distancing

60% of single people plan to ease back into in-person dating once things open back up. So someone asked them to name different types of dates they're looking forward to.

They all had to be things that allow for at least some social distancing. Here are the top ten answers...

1. Mini golf.

2. A picnic in the park.

3. Beach excursions, or anywhere near water. So the top three are all outdoors.

4. Drive-in movies.

5. Going on a hike.

6. Bike rides.

7. Other exercise dates. Like outdoor yoga.

8. Gardening together.

9. Watching a livestreamed concert.

10. Going on a mini road trip.

Click Here to see more.