Cheap Products That Make The Pandemic A Little Easier

What's your best pandemic purchase so far? And is there anything small you've bought that's made things easier? Here are a few we've seen that people swear by, that all cost $30 or less...

1. Anti-fog spray for people with glasses. You spray it on, and it keeps your glasses from fogging up when you wear a mask. There's a brand on Amazon called Fog Gone that costs 10 bucks a bottle.

2. Mask extenders, so your ears don't hurt. They fit around the back of your head, so your mask won't pull on your ears all day. You can get a four-pack on Amazon for $7.

3. An electric milk frother. So you can make fancy coffee without going to Starbucks. They're easy to use and only cost about $15.

4. Soundproofing strips that fit around the edge of a door. They're a cheap way to get a little more peace and quiet in your home office. You can do one door for $9.

5. A mask with a clear plastic window, so people can see your mouth. You probably don't need it all the time, but they make it a little easier for people to understand you. So they're good for work. You can get them on Etsy for $25.

6. A selfie ring light. They're the easiest way to light yourself and look better in video calls. You can get a cheaper one for about 25 bucks.

