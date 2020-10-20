Changes We'll Make Celebrating The Holidays This Year

Are you making CHANGES to how you will celebrate the holidays this year?

October 20, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
A third of people who normally travel for the holidays won't be traveling this year, according to a new survey.  And overall, only 23% of Americans plan to travel.  Another 14% still aren't sure.

Here are six more ways we'll be doing things differently because of the pandemic...

1.  Reducing the number of people you invite over.  31% who normally have people over said they won't invite as many this year.

2.  Go to fewer parties and gatherings, 38%.  1 in 4 said no gatherings at all.

3.  Buying fewer gifts because money's tight, 21%.  Only 5% said they're buying more.

4.  Skipping church?  21% who normally go around the holidays won't this time around.

5.  Driving to a destination instead of flying, 12%.

6.  Not putting up decorations this year, 9%.

