Changes We'll Make Celebrating The Holidays This Year

A third of people who normally travel for the holidays won't be traveling this year, according to a new survey. And overall, only 23% of Americans plan to travel. Another 14% still aren't sure.

Here are six more ways we'll be doing things differently because of the pandemic...

1. Reducing the number of people you invite over. 31% who normally have people over said they won't invite as many this year.

2. Go to fewer parties and gatherings, 38%. 1 in 4 said no gatherings at all.

3. Buying fewer gifts because money's tight, 21%. Only 5% said they're buying more.

4. Skipping church? 21% who normally go around the holidays won't this time around.

5. Driving to a destination instead of flying, 12%.

6. Not putting up decorations this year, 9%.

