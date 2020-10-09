Bridgeton Is The 'Most Stressed Out City' In Missouri

A new study tried to figure out the most stressed out city in every state.

They based the pick on five factors: Unemployment . . . average hours worked . . . commute times . . . income-to-home-price ratio . . . and the percent of the population that doesn't have insurance.

Based on all of that, the most stressed city in the country is . . . Mead Valley, California, which is located in between Los Angeles and San Diego.

But really, the results are all over the place, with some huge cities like Chicago in Illinois and Minneapolis in Minnesota . . . and some tiny cities, like Vermillion, South Dakota with a population of barely 10,000.

And in Missouri . . . BRIDGETON is the most STRESSED OUT city.

